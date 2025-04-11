Bucks vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-34) and Detroit Pistons (44-36) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Bucks are currently 19-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee is 2-0 versus Detroit this season and the final two games of the season will be between these squads.

Milwaukee has won six consecutive games, while Detroit is 2-4 in the last six games, but coming off a win versus New York.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Bucks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Bucks (+199), Pistons (-243)

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 114.41, and the Pistons 117.8.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Bucks vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Bucks and Pistons:

“Milwaukee is on the second night of a back-to-back after beating New Orleans last night and resting the starters in the fourth quarter. Detroit had a tough-fought matchup with New York last time out, so I expect this to be another competitive game and defense to be at the forefront of this matchup. I lean the Under.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Pistons on Friday

The Bucks have a losing road record this season (19-20) but have won their last 3 games

7 of the Bucks’ last 8 matchups with the Pistons have gone over the Total

The Pistons have covered in 43 of their 80 games this season

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

