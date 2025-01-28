Watch throwback Klay Thompson knock down 7 first-quarter 3-pointers

Klay Thompson must have warmed up pregame in the Hot Tub Time Machine, because the vintage Thompson from a decade ago showed up in the first quarter Monday night in Dallas. Thompson knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first quarter on the Wizards.

ALL 7 OF KLAY'S 1ST QUARTER 3s 🎯



He holds the NBA record for most threes in a game with 14 👀 https://t.co/SoFcfBZgmF pic.twitter.com/4r78xFp74g — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

Thompson has not been as consistent a force on both ends of the court since ACL and Achilles injuries kept him out of the league for two seasons, but nights like this remind him and everyone of what he is capable of at times.

"When you do something like that it reminds you that there's greatness still within you."



Klay's 7 threes in the 1st quarter brought back some good memories (9 threes in 3Q on 1/23/15) 👌 pic.twitter.com/rhpM0RNKtD — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

Thompson didn’t hit another 3 after the first quarter but finished with 23 points as the Mavericks cruised to a 130-108 win, the kind of easy win Dallas has needed with Luka Doncic still out (strained calf).