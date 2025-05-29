Mathieu Darche introduced as Islanders’ head of hockey operations

NEW YORK — Mathieu Darche was all smiles as he was formally introduced as the New York Islanders’ executive vice president and general manager.

The 48-year-old former NHL forward, who spent the previous six seasons — including two Stanley Cups — with the Tampa Bay Lightning, takes control of the team’s hockey operations department from Lou Lamoriello.

Darche officially announced that Patrick Roy would return as coach next season and be able to hire his own assistants with John MacLean and Tommy Albelin not returning. Darche also said there would be a new coaching staff in Bridgeport, the team’s AHL affiliate. The Islanders missed the playoffs this season after bowing out to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round the previous two springs.

Darche, who played 268 NHL games from 2001-12 for five teams, is ready to get started.

“We want to create our own success going forward, build our own legacy,” said Darche, a Montreal native who mentioned watching the Islanders and his idol Mike Bossy win four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83. “I believe in best practices and seeing what I can bring.”

Roy, a Hall of Fame goaltender, became coach of the Islanders in January 2024. He guided the Islanders into the postseason with a late surge in 2024 but the team fell short this time, missing the playoffs for the second time in four seasons since starting play at UBS Arena. Both Darche and Roy were born in the province of Quebec.

“Patrick is a winner,’’ said Darche, who met the 59-year-old Roy for the first time in recent days. “I am extremely comfortable and excited to be working with him. I know he’s passionate and he works hard.”

Islanders co-owner John Collins echoed the sentiments of his incoming head of hockey operations, who also has a business background away from hockey and a degree from McGill University in Montreal.

“There’s a championship legacy here that needs to move forward. We believe strongly that Mathieu Darche understands how to make that happen,’’ Collins said. “He has been an important part of Stanley Cup success in Tampa Bay and we see him as a team builder with a bright future for us.”

Darche does have plenty of work to do. He said he’s spoken to just about every player on the Islanders roster and will be focused on the upcoming draft — in which the Islanders have the No. 1 pick — plus pending free agents in the weeks ahead.

“You’ve entrusted me with hockey operations of this franchise and it’s not something I take lightly,’’ Darche said. “I want this team to be a perennial playoff team … It’s not always a straight line but every single day every decision I make will be not for Mathieu Darche — not for anybody else — but the best thing for the New York Islanders.”

Islanders captain Anders Lee, who turns 35 in July and will be starting his 14th season with the Islanders, said his early impressions of the new boss have been all positive.

“Mathieu will come in with a lot of ideas. He’s seen how things have worked in Tampa. He has a vision for this group and this organization,’' said Lee, with a backdrop of the arena’s ice-free surface. “We all have the same goal here. We want to be playing games in May, knocking on the door of the Stanley Cup.”

Lee also credited the 82-year-old Lamoriello with having a key impact during his seven years at the Islanders helm.

“Lou meant a lot. He was a mentor and someone you could lean on, someone you could go to for things outside of hockey,’’ Lee said. ”Lou has seen it all and he’s done it with high character and great values. He’s a man of his word. He made a lot of guys in that room not just better hockey players, but better men.”