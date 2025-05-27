How to watch Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview

Grand Slam Track, a new series of meets for sprinters, hurdlers and distance runners, holds its third stop this weekend in Philadelphia, live on Peacock.

Top athletes include Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Cole Hocker each racing on both Saturday and Sunday, plus a bevy of international stars.

The series was launched by Michael Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist in 1992, 1996 and 2000 who serves as commissioner. The first two stops were in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 4-6, and Miami from May 2-4.

After Miami, the last Slam of 2025 is in Los Angeles from June 27-29, also live on Peacock.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform(s) Saturday 4-7 p.m. Peacock, CW Sunday 3-6 p.m. Peacock, CW

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Race Schedule

Day Event Group Time (ET) Saturday Women’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 4:39 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 4:48 p.m. Men’s 800m Short Distance 4:57 p.m. Men’s 200m Short Sprints 5:07 p.m. Women’s 200m Short Sprints 5:16 p.m. Women’s 3000m Long Distance 5:25 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Sprints 5:42 p.m. Men’s 400m Long Sprints 5:51 p.m. Women’s 1500m Short Distance 6:00 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles Short Hurdles 6:13 p.m. Women’s 100m Hurdles Short Hurdles 6:22 p.m. Sunday Men’s 400m Long Hurdles 3:41 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Hurdles 3:50 p.m. Women’s 800m Short Distance 3:59 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Hurdles 4:09 p.m. Women’s 100m Short Hurdles 4:18 p.m. Men’s 3000m Long Distance 4:27 p.m. Women’s 200m Long Sprints 4:43 p.m. Men’s 200m Long Sprints 4:52 p.m. Men’s 1500m Short Distance 5:01 p.m. Women’s 100m Short Sprints 5:13 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Sprints 5:22 p.m.

How Does Grand Slam Track Work?

Athletes are divided into six event groups: short sprints (racing the 100m and 200m), short hurdles (100mH and 100m or 110mH and 100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400mH/400m), short distance (800m/1500m) and long distance (3000m).

There are 24 men’s “Racers” and 24 women’s “Racers” who signed up for all four Grand Slams — four for each event group. For each individual Slam, men’s and women’s “Challengers” fill out the rest of the fields for every eight-athlete event group. Racers who have to withdraw from meets are replaced by new Racers or Challengers.

Athletes earn points based on results, which determine champions for each event group for every Slam.

One overall men’s season champion and one overall women’s season champion will be crowned at the end of the season.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Entry Lists

Race Groups (® denotes Racer; © denotes Challenger)

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek ®, Zharnel Hughes ®, Andre De Grasse ©, Christian Miller ©, Christian Coleman ©, Bryan Levell ©, Udodi Onwuzurike ©, Aaron Brown ©.

Women’s Short Sprints: Gabby Thomas ®, Brittany Brown ®, Daryll Neita ®, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ®, Tamari Davis ©, Thelma Davies ©, Dina Asher-Smith ©, Jadyn Mays ©.

Men’s Long Sprints: Matthew Hudson-Smith ®, Muzala Samukonga ®, Steven Gardiner ®, Jereem Richards ®, Jevaughn Powell ©, Alexander Ogando ©, Khaleb McRae ©, Matthew Boling ©.

Women’s Long Sprints: Nickisha Pryce ®, Alexis Holmes ®, Marileidy Paulino ®, Salwa Eid Naser ®, Isabella Whittaker ©, Laviai Nielsen ©, Jessika Gbai ©, Sharlene Mawdsley ©.

Men’s Short Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden ®, Sasha Zhoya ®, Daniel Roberts ®, Trey Cunningham ©, Jakub Szymański ©, Lorenzo Simonelli ©, Cordell Tinch ©, Jamal Britt ©.

Women’s Short Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ®, Ackera Nugent ®, Danielle Williams ©, Ditaji Kambundji ©, Tia Jones ©, Christina Clemons ©, Tonea Marshall ©, Megan Tapper ©.

Men’s Long Hurdles: Alison dos Santos ®, Clément Ducos ®, Caleb Dean ®, Trevor Bassitt ©, Chris Robinson ©, CJ Allen ©, Assinie Wilson ©, Gerald Drummond ©.

Women’s Long Hurdles: Shamier Little ®, Rushell Clayton ®, Jasmine Jones ®, Lina Nielsen ©, Dalilah Muhammad ©, Ayomide Folorunso ©, Anna Cockrell ©, Andrenette Knight ©.

Men’s Short Distance: Cole Hocker ®, Josh Kerr ®, Yared Nuguse ®, Marco Arop ®, Hobbs Kessler ©, Josh Hoey ©, Elliot Giles ©, Samuel Chapple ©.

Women’s Short Distance: Jess Hull ®, Nikki Hiltz ®, Diribe Welteji ®, Mary Moraa ®, Georgia Hunter Bell ©, Nia Akins ©, Abbey Caldwell ©, Addy Wiley ©.

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher ®, Ronald Kwemoi ®, Hagos Gebrhiwet ®, Graham Blanks ©, Nico Young ©, Ky Robinson ©, Edwin Kurgat ©, Andrew Coscoran ©.

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka ®, Tsige Gebreselama ®, Agnes Ngetich ®, Elise Cranny ®, Ejgayehu Taye ©, Weini Kelati ©, Medina Eisa ©, Josette Andrews ©.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Key Races

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles), Saturday, 6:22 p.m. ET

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone drops down from racing the 400m and 400m hurdles to take on the 100m and 100m hurdles in Philadelphia. She has raced the 100m hurdles in past years — in the spring, as a tune-up for the 400m distance — with a personal best of 12.65 seconds. In Philadelphia, she faces seven women whose primary event is the 100m hurdles, all with a PB of 12.51 or faster. The group is led by American Tia Jones, who at the last Grand Slam clocked 12.19 to become the third-fastest woman in history.

Men’s 800m (Short Distance), Saturday, 4:57 p.m. ET

American Josh Hoey, a breakout star of the indoor season, tests himself against one of the kings of the 800m for the first time on an outdoor track: Olympic silver medalist Marco Arop or Canada. Hoey went from placing fourth at the 2024 Olympic Trials to running the second-fastest indoor 800m in history in February and winning the world indoor title in March.

Women’s 100m (Short Hurdles), Sunday, 4:18 p.m. ET

McLaughlin-Levrone will race the 100m for the first time since 2018, when she clocked a wind-aided 11.07 seconds as a University of Kentucky freshman. That’s actually the fastest flat 100m time of any woman in the Philadelphia short hurdles group, according to Tilastopaja.info. Jamaican Ackera Nugent has the fastest wind-legal personal best of the group, running 11.09 in 2021 and then again to win the Grand Slam Track Miami race.

Men’s 1500m (Short Distance), Sunday, 5:01 p.m. ET

Another showdown among the three Paris Olympic medalists in this event: Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse. Kerr got the win last time out in Miami, while Nuguse placed second in both Kingston and Miami. Hocker has placed second or third in his five 1500m races since winning that Olympic gold.

Women’s 100m (Short Sprints), Sunday, 5:13 p.m. ET

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas takes on the short sprints for a second consecutive Slam after winning the long sprints title at the first meet in Kingston. Last time out in Miami, Olympic 100m bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged Thomas for the short sprints crown by one point combining results from the 100m and 200m. Thomas won the 200m and placed fourth in the 100m, while Jefferson-Wooden won the 100m and was third in the 200m. Expect another duel between the two in Philadelphia.