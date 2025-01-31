Zion Williamson says he wants to play back-to-backs, more minutes but Pelicans making call

Zion Willaimson has played in 13 games this season. Since returning from a hamstring injury, he has played in 7 of 11 games, and in his last five games, he’s averaged 26.6 points on 61.5% shooting, nine rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He also is playing improved defense.

He’s been doing all that on a minutes limit keeping him under 26 minutes a night on average. He’s also not playing in back-to-backs. Zion wants the world to know that’s not his idea, that’s the team keeping him from playing more. Here’s his quote, via Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune.

“Let me make this clear to everybody out there,” Williamson said. “If I can play in back-to-backs, I would. Physically, yes I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that based off the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now. So if that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that.”

It’s good he wants to play (and I have no doubt he’s sincere), but considering his injury history, do you blame the Pelicans? Sometimes, you have to protect players from themselves. Especially with New Orleans 12-36 on the season, sitting 14th in the West and headed to the lottery. There is no reason to push him hard this season (and look for Brandon Ingram and others to be traded at the deadline as New Orleans makes sure it gets under the luxury tax (it is currently $2 million over) and wants to set itself up for future years.

They need a healthy Zion for that. Hopefully, he can play out the rest of this season, but there is zero reason to push him physically right now. No matter what he wants.

