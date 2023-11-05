 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders v New York Giants
Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor land on IR; Giants elevate Randy Bullock
Giants tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor left last Sunday’s overtime loss with injuries that led to both of them being placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Cade York “very confident” he’s corrected problems from Cleveland
Giants sign Gunner Olszewski to active roster
NFL 2023 Week 9 injury report roundup: Dameon Pierce out for Texans
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas questionable to play for Giants
Jimmy Garoppolo will be active as backup to Aidan O’Connell
Report: Pat Shurmur to take over play-calling for Deion Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes