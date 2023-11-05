Skip navigation
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuchar's late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuchar's late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL
New York Giants
Darnay Holmes
Darnay
Holmes
Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor land on IR; Giants elevate Randy Bullock
Giants tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor left last Sunday’s overtime loss with injuries that led to both of them being placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Darnay Holmes
NYG
Defensive Back
#30
Giants restructure contract of Darnay Holmes
Darnay Holmes
NYG
Defensive Back
#30
Holmes left field after making good play vs. Colts
Darnay Holmes
NYG
Defensive Back
#30
Giants slot CB Darnay Holmes is out vs. Browns
Darnay Holmes
NYG
Defensive Back
#30
Darnay Holmes could start opposite Bradberry
Darnay Holmes
NYG
Defensive Back
#30
Giants draft UCLA corner Darnay Holmes
Cade York "very confident" he's corrected problems from Cleveland
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Giants sign Gunner Olszewski to active roster
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
NFL 2023 Week 9 injury report roundup: Dameon Pierce out for Texans
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas questionable to play for Giants
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jimmy Garoppolo will be active as backup to Aidan O'Connell
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Pat Shurmur to take over play-calling for Deion Sanders's Colorado Buffaloes
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
