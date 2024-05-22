John Mara: I’m not crazy about an 18-game season, but most owners are in favor

As talk around the NFL increasingly turns to the topic of adding an 18th game to the regular season, Giants owner John Mara thinks most of his colleagues want to do it.

Mara said at the owners’ meeting today that he believes most owners are in favor of eventually expanding the regular season to 18 games, although Mara said he himself isn’t convinced it’s the right thing to do.

“I can’t say I’m necessarily crazy about extending the season,” Mara said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “I worry more about player fatigue and wear and tear on the players moving forward. That’s one of the reasons why we have to have the discussion with [the NFL Players Association].”

After many years of a 16-game regular season and four-game preseason, the NFL changed its schedule in 2021 to 17 regular-season games and three preseason games. The next change would be 18 regular-season games and two preseason games, and if Mara is correct that it’s what most owners want, it’s probably eventually going to happen.