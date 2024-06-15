 Skip navigation
Jake Bates will sign with the Lions

  
Published June 15, 2024 10:58 AM

UFL kicker Jake Bates won’t have to travel far for his next job.

Bates, who spent the 2024 spring season with the Michigan Panthers, will sign next week with the Lions, per multiple reports.

During his time with the Panthers, Bates made three field goals of 60 yards or longer, including a 64-yarder.

For the year, he made only 17 of 22 field goals, an average success rate of 77.3 percent.

The 64-yard kick was a Week 1 game winner over St. Louis, at Ford Field. All three of his 60-plus kicks were made at the stadium where the Lions play their home games.

The Lions currently have two kickers on the roster — Michael Badgley and James Turner.

In seven total games with the Lions last season, Badgley was four-for-four in field goals and 24-for-26 in extra points. He was a perfect 14-for-14 on all kicks during the postseason.