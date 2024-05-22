Rex & Lav pod: How did Xander Schauffele gain speed and power without going awry?

With a few days to reflect, what sticks out from Xander Schauffele’s breakthrough win at the PGA?

That discussion topic highlights the latest edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, where senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner offer their postscripts to Schauffele’s record-setting victory at Valhalla.

Plus, they dive into the most recent update regarding Scottie Scheffler’s legal issue and the New York Times report that negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund are still “very much alive.”