Rex & Lav pod: How did Xander Schauffele gain speed and power without going awry?

  
Published May 22, 2024 03:33 PM

With a few days to reflect, what sticks out from Xander Schauffele’s breakthrough win at the PGA?

That discussion topic highlights the latest edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, where senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner offer their postscripts to Schauffele’s record-setting victory at Valhalla.

Plus, they dive into the most recent update regarding Scottie Scheffler’s legal issue and the New York Times report that negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund are still “very much alive.”

  • 0:00: POSTSCRIPT: A few days later, what stood out about Xander Schauffele’s win?
  • 07:00: HARDER THAN IT LOOKS: Why Xander’s speed training has been so effective, when so many others have failed.
  • 14:00: SEE YOU IN COURT: Latest on Scottie Scheffler’s ongoing legal issue in Louisville.
  • 22:00: NOT SO FAST!: Tour and PIF deal is still “very much alive,” according to New York Times, despite the latest departure on the Tour policy board.
  • 29:00: DUST OFF THE SMOKERS: What’s on the grill for Memorial Day weekend, when Rex is going to avoid being in his AC-less house.