2026 NFL Draft betting: Odds, gambling market, lines for every first round pick including Styles and Simpson

The 2026 NFL Draft gambling markets are open for business and moving extremely rapidly as the public make their bets ahead of Thursday’s opening round. These odds are extremely sensitive to breaking news and can change drastically in real time, so please keep that in mind as you use this information to inform your betting strategy and ultimately, your bets.

Here is the current betting landscape for each first round selection:

1 - Las Vegas: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

At -20,000 this pick has long been established and is essentially in the books with Mendoza going to the perennially rebuilding Raiders.

2 - New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

What a wild ride this market has been over the last week, with Bailey rocketing up to the -200 range based on a couple of “NFL Insider” opinions. Reese had been steadily in the -150+ range prior to the favorable Bailey reports and has returned to -180 at Draft Kings at time of publishing. It’s hard to imagine the Jets cancelling a Top 30 visit with Bailey in recent days and still taking him at #2 overall. Love Reese here and still think -180 is playable.

3 - Arizona: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The trade factor enters play here, as Arizona has shown they are more than willing to move down a few spots and bank additional draft capital in recent years. While they could conceivably go either OL or Edge here, Mauigoa could very well slide to guard which is not an efficient use of the 3rd overall pick. I give Bailey the edge here via trade or pick, which cashes his current +160 price.

4 - Tennessee: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Rumors have it that Tennessee would prefer Bailey (+600), who is expected to go #2 or #3, hence his very attractive price but would settle on Love (-125) if he’s unavailable. It’s entirely possible Arizona targets an OL instead of Bailey, so his +600 isn’t a bad sprinkle opportunity since he probably won’t make it past here if still on the board. Love’s Under 5.5 individual prop sits at an understandably juiced -240, while Bailey is a cost-prohibitive -1800 to be a Top 5 selection on Draft Kings.

5 - New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles sits at an enticing +200 on FD (+160 DK) with Downs showing a major price differential (DK +400/FD +260) to be the pick. Love being available could cloud this selection, but Styles is a pretty strong option here at #5, which makes his +200 line a pretty attractive option to consider. If you like Downs here, get your money in quick before this line drops from his +400.

6 - Cleveland: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Besides Styles slipping into the group at +425, this market is dominated by tackles and wide receivers, with Carnell Tate the current favorite at +270. Draft Kings has Fano and Mauigoa in the +500 range, but FanDuel is offering a much more attractive +750 return on Mauigoa if you think he’s an option here. I think the best fit for Cleveland is to take Tate with this pick and take the best tackle on the board at 24.

7 - Washington: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The three favorites at this spot have all been taken in this mock, leaving Mansoor Delane (+700), Jordyn Tyson (+750), Reuben Bain (+800) and Downs (+950) as the top remaining options. He allowed just 9 completions on 20 targets (45.0%) for 72 yards with 0 TDs allowed, 2 INT, and a staggering 7.0 passer rating allowed, making him one of the most efficient safeties in college football. Downs is a can’t miss prospect who is instinctive in both the run and pass phases of the game and represents an intriguing investment at almost 10-to-1 to be selected here.

8 - New Orleans: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Tyson is the favorite here at +290 on FD with Bain Jr, Delane and Tate all in the +400-to-+500 range, with the rest of the options priced at +1700 or higher. Bain generated a staggering 80 total pressures, good for a sterling 13.1% pressure rate, while creating 10 sacks overall and forcing a fumble in the process. Bain’s O/U is pick 8.5, with the Under cashing to the tune of +230 in this scenario.

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9 - Kansas City: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

KC opts to add some protection for their franchise QB Patrick Mahomes and his surgically repaired knee. Mauigoa was rarely stressed in protection, surrendering just 1 sack, 3 hits, and 5 penalties on 196 true pass sets, translating to an elite 1% pressure rate and 1.1% pressure-to-snap ratio. Miami’s 1.3% overall pressure rate allowed as a unit ranked 1st in FBS, with Mauigoa giving up only 14 total pressures allowed. His selection here would net a +1500 return, with Bain Jr. listed as the current favorite here at +370.

10 - New York Giants: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Dexter Lawrence trade moves the NYG into this draft slot, allowing the G-Men to secure the shutdown cornerback they desperately need. Delane choked off big plays on the perimeter, allowing only a single completion of 20+ yards, just 3.3 yards per target and 0.35 yards per coverage snap rounds out his consensus All-American season, vaulting him into the top-end of the 1st round. While Downs is the market leader for this pick at +280, but with him off the board New York locks down the top corner in the draft at a cool +1100 for Delane to come off the board here.

11 - Miami: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The demise of Tyreek Hill and trade of Jaylen Waddle to Denver opens the door wide open for the Dolphins to take their new WR1 here at the #11 spot. The favorites here consist of almost exclusively OL and WRs, with Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon both priced at +650, and Fano the narrow leader at +500. For his part, Lemon was excellent across the board this year, recording a 91.4 receiving grade with just a 0.9% drop rate and a 92.0% route win rate, signaling translatable separation skills and truly clean hands that underwrites Lemon’s WR1 skillset.

12 - Dallas: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The odds are starting to get longer now that we’re pretty deep into the draft, with Bain Jr. and Delane the co-favorites at +600. Thieneman ran a blistering 4.35s 40-yard dash (99th%) with a 41” vertical (98th%) and is a rare athletic specimen for the position. He is listed at an attractive +1500 at FD.

13 - Los Angeles Rams: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Lemon is the clear favorite to go here with Davante Adams set to hit the open market next year, as the LA native checks in at a low +210 to be the Rams’ first selection. With Lemon off the board, Jordyn Tyson is next in line at +600 with OLs Monroe Freeling and Spencer Fano both at +900. Tyson’s ball skills showed up with a strong 60.7% first-down rate per reception and minimal ball-security issues (1.0% drop rate, 0 fumbles), helping drive passing efficiency despite a modest 61% catch rate. With LA already trading their later first round selection for CB Trent McDuffie, they now choose to address the offensive side of the ball with their other first rounder.

14 - Baltimore: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The market is projecting Baltimore to take a OL, with Ioane the clear leader at +250, followed by Fano at +460. Where things get interesting are with Kenyon Sadiq, who Draft Kings lists at +360, while FanDuel is far more pessimistic at almost twice the return of +700. While I went chalk here with Ioane (+250), a little sprinkle on Sadiq at his long odds could work out quite well.

15 - Tampa Bay: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Similar to the 14th pick market, Sadiq is priced extremely low at Draft Kings (+300) compared to +650 at FanDuel, earning more than twice your money. This is one of the bigger pricing discrepancies of this draft cycle, as Sadiq is very much in play for the Bucs here. FD is offering +800 on Faulk here, compared to a slightly lower +750 at DK.

16 - New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

With the consensus Top 3 wideouts off the board, the NYJ turn to Cooper Jr. who is a co-favorite to be taken here alongside Jermod McCoy at +650.

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17 - Detroit: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The writing appears to be on the wall with the Lions’ first selection, as the market prices Detroit to take a OL at a cost prohibitive -300. The highest priced secondary option is DL/Edge at +250, with cornerback sitting at +650.

18 - Minnesota: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Draft Kings favors Minnesota to take a safety here at +165, but with Thieneman off the board, the Vikings pivot to taking McCoy despite reported concerns with his knee. Cornerback pays +350 here, while the next most likely option DL/Edge is trading at +210.

19 - Carolina: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is currently +300 to go to Carolina, both in his personal market and the Panthers to take a TE odds. It’s a crowded field marketwise for this pick, with OL (+275), WR (+300) and TE positioned as tri-favorites.

20 - Dallas: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Cowboys move to replace Micah Parsons by selecting long-in-the-tooth 25-year-old Edge defender Mesidor to complement their first pick Dillon Thieneman. There is no current market for Dallas’ second selection.

21 - Pittsburgh: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Pittsburgh is co-favored to pick either a WR or OL, with both position groups sitting at +185. The Steelers are also a dark-horse for Ty Simpson, which pays +700 if they decide he’s worth the investment and won’t be another mid-first round bust like Kenny Pickett.

22 - Los Angeles Chargers: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

LA is -120 to take a DL/Edge, but after Justin Herbert contracted PTSD from the constant harassment he faced last year, I opted to give them Fano who has the versatility to play inside or kick outside if called upon. The selection of a OL as LA’s first draft pick pays +155, with wide receiver checking in with the third-lowest odds +475.

23 - Philadelphia: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Philly is comfortably favored to take a OL at -115, with WR next in line at +250 as speculation persists that AJ Brown will be leaving town shortly after June 1st. Iheanachor is a plus athlete and has made major strides in his blocking acumen despite not stepping on a football field until he was a freshman in Junior College.

24 - Cleveland: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Browns took WR Carnell Tate at #6 overall and complete their WR/OL two-step by taking OT Miller to help keep their cabal of quarterbacks upright. There is no current market on Miller’s draft position or Cleveland’s second opening round selection at the moment.

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25 - Chicago: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Young cashes the -130 line for the Bears to take a DL/Edge with their first pick, with safety the current runner-up at +275. Downs and Thieneman are both off the board here, which I think will also be the case on Thursday considering Minnesota is rumored to covet Thieneman at #18 to be their replacement for program legend Harrison Smith. I don’t think safety will be in play here, making DL/Edge to be one of the most logical plays of the back half of round 1.

26 - Buffalo: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

When the team markets opened, Wide Receiver was prominently listed among top options for Buffalo to target with their first pick. However, the WR odds have plummeted to +475 while DL/Edge leads the pack at +135, as Buffalo appears intent to shore up their leaky front seven. Offensive Line (+300) and Cornerback (+350) round out the top possibilities.

27 - San Francisco: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

There doesn’t seem to be much conjecture with San Francisco’s intentions - they are focused on improving their trench play, with OL (+115) and DL/Edge (+220) the clear favorites to be taken with the #27. The recent departures of WRs Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, coupled with Brandon Aiyuk’s questionable injury status, put WR in play as a sprinkle at +425 as well.

28 - Houston: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The positional choices for Houston are clearly defined, as the Texans are widely expected to take either an OL (-140) or a DL/Edge (+160) here. For perspective, the third-shortest positional odds is linebacker at +850. Woods was frequently mocked in the Top 10 of pre-season mock drafts, but his star has fallen a bit after Clemson’s implosion.

29 - Kansas City: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

KC could go in a few different directions with this pick, but after taking Mauigoa with the #9 pick, the Chiefs move to address the vacancy in the secondary left by the Trent McDuffie trade by taking Hood. Unfortunately, there is no market for KC’s second selection or Hood’s individual player market.

30 - Miami: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Miami locked up USC WR Makai Lemon with the #13 and now takes postseason riser CB Chris Johnson to be the rebuilding franchise’s new CB1. Johnson has an individual player O/U of 32.5, which narrowly cashes in this scenario.

31 - New England: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

What the Patriots do with their first two picks will tell us a lot about their alleged AJ Brown June 1st trade with Philly. If no deal is in place, the Patriots would be fortunate to get Concepcion at #31 and should run to the podium if he’s available. Though there isn’t a market available with this pick, I’d put DL/Edge and OL as the positional co-favorites if/when this market eventually opens up.

32 - Arizona (Trade from Seattle): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Cardinals trade up two picks from #34 to move past the Jets at #33 to draft the successor to Jacoby Brisset in Simpson. The move-up cashes Arizona at -175 to be the team that selects the Alabama signal caller. The NYJ at +250 to take Simpson pays much better and the Jets are currently positioned ahead of Zona barring a trade scenario like this.

Few events on the calendar are annually as fun as the first round of the NFL Draft. Let’s cash some tickets!

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings