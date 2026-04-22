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Should PIT pick Simpson as Rodgers saga continues?
Simms breaks down his 2026 mock draft
Rooney II: Rodgers is ‘still deciding’ on future
Other PFT Content
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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,
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
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Rooney II: Rodgers is 'still deciding' on future
April 22, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question why the Pittsburgh Steelers have waited so long for Aaron Rodgers' decision on his playing future and how the team will move forward at quarterback.
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