Astros vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 22

The Houston Astros (9-16) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-11) conclude their three-game series at Progressive Field this afternoon with the teams splitting the first two games.

Last night, Cleveland rookie Parker Messick looked human for the first time this season allowing three runs over five innings, but Houston’s bullpen imploded in the eighth allowing six runs as the Guardians rallied for an 8-5 win. Chase DeLauter drove in a pair with a triple in the big inning and Kyle Manzardo knocked in a pair picked up a couple RBIs with a single later that inning. The Guardians maintained sole possession of first in the AL Central with the win. Houston Maintained their position in the standings as well…last in the AL West.

Tanner Bibee takes the mound for the Guardians today against Peter Lambert of the Astros. Neither hurler has been good to this point on the season. Each continues their pursuit of their first win of the campaign. Bibee brings a 4.81 ERA into the contest while Lambert sports an ERA of 7.20 following his lone start and appearance of the season last week.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Astros vs. Guardians

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Guardians vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (-156), Houston Astros (+129)

Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+141), Astros +1.5 (-171)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Guardians vs. Astros

Pitching matchup for April 22:



Guardians: Tanner Bibee

Season Totals: 24.1 IP, 0-2, 4.81 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23K, 9 BB

Tanner Bibee Season Totals: 24.1 IP, 0-2, 4.81 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23K, 9 BB Astros: Peter Lambert

Season Totals: 5.0 IP, 0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Astros vs. Guardians

Carlos Correa is 7-20 with 3 RBIs in his career against Bibee

is 7-20 with 3 RBIs in his career against Bibee Christian Walker is 2-6 with 1 HR against Bibee

is 2-6 with 1 HR against Bibee Yordan Alvarez has hit safely in 8 straight games (12-35) including 4 HRs and 10 RBIs

has hit safely in 8 straight games (12-35) including 4 HRs and 10 RBIs Bo Naylor is the only Guardians’ player to have had an official AB against Lambert (0-1)

is the only Guardians’ player to have had an official AB against Lambert (0-1) Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-11) with 2 HRs and 6 runs scored

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Astros vs. Guardians

The Astros are 8-15 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 9-14 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 13 times in Cleveland’s 25 games this season (13-12)

The OVER has cashed an MLB-leading 18 times in the Astros’ 25 games this season (18-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined With Edwin Diaz sidelined for multiple months, Eric Samulski highlights which Dodger arms fantasy managers should have their eyes on and why Tanner Scott could get the "majority" of save opportunities.

Expert picks & predictions: Guardians vs. Astros

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: