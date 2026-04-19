2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table

Matt Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler by making a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the RBC Heritage and the $3.6 milliion winner’s share from the $20 millino purse.

It’s the second RBC Heritage win for Fitzpatrick, who fell into a tie with Scheffler by bogeying the 18th hole of the fourth round at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Scheffler won $2,160,000 for second place, and S.W. Kim took $1,360,000 for third place.

Here is the full prize money breakdown of the $20 million purse:

