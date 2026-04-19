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2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table

  
Published April 19, 2026 06:45 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler by making a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the RBC Heritage and the $3.6 milliion winner’s share from the $20 millino purse.

It’s the second RBC Heritage win for Fitzpatrick, who fell into a tie with Scheffler by bogeying the 18th hole of the fourth round at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Scheffler won $2,160,000 for second place, and S.W. Kim took $1,360,000 for third place.

Here is the full prize money breakdown of the $20 million purse:

RankPlayerScoreWinnings
1.Matt Fitzpatrick-18$3,600,000
2.Scottie Scheffler-18$2,160,000
3.S.W. Kim-16$1,360,000
4.Collin Morikawa-13$823,333.33
Harris English-13$823,333.33
Ludvig Åberg-13$823,333.33
7.Bud Cauley-12$665,000
8.Rickie Fowler-11$555,000
Kurt Kitayama-11$555,000
Patrick Cantlay-11$555,000
Gary Woodland-11$555,000
12.Keegan Bradley-10$399,250.00
Matt McCart-10$399,250
Xander Schauffele-10$399,250
Steven Fisk-10$399,250
16.Jordan Smith-9$256,694.44
Maverick McNealy-9$256,694.44
Wyndham Clark-9$256,694.44
Akshay Bhatia-9$256,694.44
Sam Burns-9$256,694.44
Ryan Fox-9$256,694.44
Patrick Rodgers-9$256,694.44
Pi Coody-9$256,694.44
Andrew Novak-9$256,694.44
25.Michael Kim-8$142,750
Chris Gotterup-8$142,750
Sahith Theegala-8$142,750
J.J. Spaun-8$142,750
Russell Henley-8$142,750
Cam Young-8$142,750
Aldrich Potgieter-8$142,750
Brian Harman-8$142,750
33.Michael Thorbjornsen-7$92,444.44
Ryan Gerard-7$92,444.44
Ben Griffin-7$92,444.44
Adam Schenk-7$92,444.44
Jordan Spieth-7$92,444.44
Karl Vilips-7$92,444.44
Jacob Bridgeman-7$92,444.44
Chandler Blanchet-7$92,444.44
Joe Highsmith-7$92,444.44
42.Jason Day-6$55,300
Sungjae Im-6$55,300
Daniel Berger-6$55,300
Andrew Putnam-6$55,300
Michael Brennan-6$55,300
Shane Lowry-6$55,300
Robert MacIntyre-6$55,300
Lucas Glover-6$55,300
Viktor Hovland-6$55,300
Sepp Straka-6$55,300
52.Garrick Higgo-5$43,500
Tommy Fleetwood-5$43,500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju-5$43,500
55.William Mouw-4$39,600
Nicolai Højgaard-4$39,600
Corey Conners-4$39,600
Matt Wallace-4$39,600
Sami Valimaki-4$39,600
60.Ricky Castillo-3$36,500
J.T. Poston-3$36,500
Ryo Hisatsune-3$36,500.00
Nick Taylor-3$36,500
Min Woo Lee-3$36,500
65.Denny McCarthy-2$34,250
Harry Hall-2$34,250
Alex Noren-2$34,250
Sam Stevens-2$34,250
69.Max Homa-1$33,125
Johnny Keefer-1$33,125
71.Taylor PendrithE$32,500
Tom HogeE32,500
David LipskyE$32,500
74.Jhonattan Vegas+2$31,750
Austin Smotherman+2$31,750
Jake Knapp+2$31,750
77.Justin Thomas+3$31,000
Brian Campbell+3$31,000
Marco Penge+3$31,000
80.Billy Horschel+5$30,500
81.Nico Echavarria+6$30,250
82.Tony Finau+11$30,000