2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
Published April 19, 2026 06:45 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler by making a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the RBC Heritage and the $3.6 milliion winner’s share from the $20 millino purse.
It’s the second RBC Heritage win for Fitzpatrick, who fell into a tie with Scheffler by bogeying the 18th hole of the fourth round at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Scheffler won $2,160,000 for second place, and S.W. Kim took $1,360,000 for third place.
Here is the full prize money breakdown of the $20 million purse:
|Rank
|Player
|Score
|Winnings
|1.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-18
|$3,600,000
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|-18
|$2,160,000
|3.
|S.W. Kim
|-16
|$1,360,000
|4.
|Collin Morikawa
|-13
|$823,333.33
|Harris English
|-13
|$823,333.33
|Ludvig Åberg
|-13
|$823,333.33
|7.
|Bud Cauley
|-12
|$665,000
|8.
|Rickie Fowler
|-11
|$555,000
|Kurt Kitayama
|-11
|$555,000
|Patrick Cantlay
|-11
|$555,000
|Gary Woodland
|-11
|$555,000
|12.
|Keegan Bradley
|-10
|$399,250.00
|Matt McCart
|-10
|$399,250
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|$399,250
|Steven Fisk
|-10
|$399,250
|16.
|Jordan Smith
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Maverick McNealy
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Wyndham Clark
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Akshay Bhatia
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Sam Burns
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Ryan Fox
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Pi Coody
|-9
|$256,694.44
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|$256,694.44
|25.
|Michael Kim
|-8
|$142,750
|Chris Gotterup
|-8
|$142,750
|Sahith Theegala
|-8
|$142,750
|J.J. Spaun
|-8
|$142,750
|Russell Henley
|-8
|$142,750
|Cam Young
|-8
|$142,750
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-8
|$142,750
|Brian Harman
|-8
|$142,750
|33.
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Ryan Gerard
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Ben Griffin
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Adam Schenk
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Jordan Spieth
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Karl Vilips
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Chandler Blanchet
|-7
|$92,444.44
|Joe Highsmith
|-7
|$92,444.44
|42.
|Jason Day
|-6
|$55,300
|Sungjae Im
|-6
|$55,300
|Daniel Berger
|-6
|$55,300
|Andrew Putnam
|-6
|$55,300
|Michael Brennan
|-6
|$55,300
|Shane Lowry
|-6
|$55,300
|Robert MacIntyre
|-6
|$55,300
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|$55,300
|Viktor Hovland
|-6
|$55,300
|Sepp Straka
|-6
|$55,300
|52.
|Garrick Higgo
|-5
|$43,500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-5
|$43,500
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-5
|$43,500
|55.
|William Mouw
|-4
|$39,600
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-4
|$39,600
|Corey Conners
|-4
|$39,600
|Matt Wallace
|-4
|$39,600
|Sami Valimaki
|-4
|$39,600
|60.
|Ricky Castillo
|-3
|$36,500
|J.T. Poston
|-3
|$36,500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-3
|$36,500.00
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|$36,500
|Min Woo Lee
|-3
|$36,500
|65.
|Denny McCarthy
|-2
|$34,250
|Harry Hall
|-2
|$34,250
|Alex Noren
|-2
|$34,250
|Sam Stevens
|-2
|$34,250
|69.
|Max Homa
|-1
|$33,125
|Johnny Keefer
|-1
|$33,125
|71.
|Taylor Pendrith
|E
|$32,500
|Tom Hoge
|E
|32,500
|David Lipsky
|E
|$32,500
|74.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+2
|$31,750
|Austin Smotherman
|+2
|$31,750
|Jake Knapp
|+2
|$31,750
|77.
|Justin Thomas
|+3
|$31,000
|Brian Campbell
|+3
|$31,000
|Marco Penge
|+3
|$31,000
|80.
|Billy Horschel
|+5
|$30,500
|81.
|Nico Echavarria
|+6
|$30,250
|82.
|Tony Finau
|+11
|$30,000