nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Broncos' Nix will adapt to the NFL 'really fast'
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Daniel Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills on Monday

  
Published May 20, 2024 04:15 PM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has taken an important step forward as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Per Dan Salomone of the team’s website, Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills during New York’s OTA practice on Monday.

The Giants did not have outside media availability for the day’s session. But Salomone noted that Jones completed passes to rookie wideout Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.

New York’s hope is to have Jones available to be a full participant when training camp begins in July.

Jones, 26, had surgery to repair his torn ACL on Nov. 22. In six games last season, Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for rushed for 206 yards with a TD.