Giff
Smith

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Chargers fire defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jay Rodgers
The Chargers announced another change to their coaching staff on Friday afternoon.
After firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco, what’s next for the Chargers?
Sean McVay: I know what a great coach Brandon Staley is and he has a bright future
Chargers firing Staley ‘had to happen’
Antonio Pierce: Michael Mayer set the tone by pancaking Khalil Mack on first play
LV can rectify Bisaccia mistake by hiring Pierce
Chargers name Giff Smith interim HC, JoJo Wooden interim G.M.