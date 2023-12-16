Skip navigation
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers
Giff Smith
GS
Giff
Smith
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers fire defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jay Rodgers
The Chargers announced another change to their coaching staff on Friday afternoon.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Giff Smith
LAC
Coaching Staff
Chargers name Giff Smith interim HC
After firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco, what’s next for the Chargers?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Sean McVay: I know what a great coach Brandon Staley is and he has a bright future
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Chargers firing Staley ‘had to happen’
Antonio Pierce: Michael Mayer set the tone by pancaking Khalil Mack on first play
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
LV can rectify Bisaccia mistake by hiring Pierce
Chargers name Giff Smith interim HC, JoJo Wooden interim G.M.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
