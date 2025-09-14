 Skip navigation
Top News

Zahid Valencia
Zahid Valencia wins first wrestling world title with historically dominant scores
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Texas A&M jumps to No. 10 in AP Top 25; Notre Dame is first ranked 0-2 team since 1988
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech fires coach Brent Pry after program’s first 0-3 start since 1987

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Zahid Valencia
Zahid Valencia wins first wrestling world title with historically dominant scores
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Texas A&M jumps to No. 10 in AP Top 25; Notre Dame is first ranked 0-2 team since 1988
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech fires coach Brent Pry after program’s first 0-3 start since 1987

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4

September 14, 2025 02:38 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcmu_250914.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250914.jpg
01:41
Foden heads Man City 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_burliv_250914.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Liverpool Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250914.jpg
02:40
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_burlivpostgame_250914.jpg
02:08
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
nbc_pl_burredcard1_250914.jpg
01:00
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
05:49
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
nbc_pl_ornstein_250914.jpg
05:46
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon
nbc_pl_arneanddiscussion_250914.jpg
06:41
Slot explains Isak’s absence from squad v. Burnley
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250913.jpg
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham

nbc_ffpg_lastcall_250914.jpg
02:23
NFL Week 2 head-to-head props: Chase vs. Thomas
week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250914.jpg
03:32
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay
nbc_ffpg_propashot_250914.jpg
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2
nbc_golf_bmwfinal_250914.jpg
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_norenwinvod_250914.jpg
03:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
oly_atm10k_gressierfinal_250914.jpg
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
oly_atm100_sevillefinal_250914.jpg
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
new_mpx_thumb.jpg
01:07
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
oly_atwds_allmanfinal_250914.jpg
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
oly_atw100_richardsonMJWsemi_250914_v2.jpg
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
nbc_golf_roryeagleVOD_250914.jpg
54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
oly_atw400_paulinoheat_250914.jpg
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
oly_atw400_mclaughlinheat_250914.jpg
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol