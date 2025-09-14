Blake Corum scores first career TD, Rams lead 33-16

Blake Corum has scored his first career touchdown.

Corum got in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 33-16 lead over the Titans.

Tennessee blocked the extra point.

Corum played a reserve role last season, recording 58 carries for 207 yards before suffering a fractured forearm in the last game of the season. He only had one carry last week but has been more involved against the Titans, rushing for 44 yards on five carries.

His TD came on a 1-yard carry.

On the other side, Titans guard Kevin Zeitler is questionable to return with an elbow injury. But given the score, it feels unlikely he‘ll be back in.