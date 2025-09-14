 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Blake Corum scores first career TD, Rams lead 33-16

  
Published September 14, 2025 03:54 PM

Blake Corum has scored his first career touchdown.

Corum got in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 33-16 lead over the Titans.

Tennessee blocked the extra point.

Corum played a reserve role last season, recording 58 carries for 207 yards before suffering a fractured forearm in the last game of the season. He only had one carry last week but has been more involved against the Titans, rushing for 44 yards on five carries.

His TD came on a 1-yard carry.

On the other side, Titans guard Kevin Zeitler is questionable to return with an elbow injury. But given the score, it feels unlikely he‘ll be back in.