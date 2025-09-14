Rams defeat Titans 33-19, move to 2-0

The Titans played the Rams close in the first half of Sunday’s matchup, but Los Angeles got plenty of separation in the second half to defeat Tennessee 33-19.

Down 13-10 at the half, L.A. got a pair of touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford along with some solid defense to pull away and start the season 2-0.

Stafford’s 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen put the Rams up 20-16. The club scored again after Byron Young strip-sacked rookie QB Cam Ward with Nate Landman recovering the loose ball deep in Tennessee territory. Stafford connected with Davante Adams for the veteran receiver’s first touchdown with the Rams, a 16-yard score.

Blake Corum put the game firmly out of reach with his 1-yard touchdown with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter — the first TD of his career.

Stafford finished the game 22-of-33 for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Kyren Williams had 66 yards on 17 carries. Adams finished with 106 yards on six catches while Nacua had eight catches for 91 yards.

Nacua also had the game’s first points with a 45-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep in the first quarter.

Rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward threw his first touchdown pass on a wild throw across his body to Elic Ayomanor. Ward ended the game 19-of-33 for 175 yards with one touchdown.

The Rams are now 2-0 for the first time since 2021 — the year they won Super Bowl LVI. They will be on the road to play the defending champion Eagles next week.

At 0-2, the Titans will host the division-rival Colts in Week 3.