 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans S Calen Bullock: Everyone knows we’re the best defense

  
Published January 13, 2026 06:25 AM

The Texans ranked as one of the best defenses in the league during the regular season and their playoff debut was as impressive as any performance they had in their previous 17 games.

Houston shut out the Steelers in the second half of Monday night’s game and they scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to put the finishing touches on a dominant outing. According to ESPN research, the 30-6 win was the second time in NFL playoff history that a team has scored multiple defensive touchdowns without allowing their opponents a touchdown.

Safety Calen Bullock had the second score on a 50-yard interception of what might have been Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL pass and he said after the game that the Texans are staking their claim as the best unit in the league.

“Shoot, I think everybody knows we are the best defense,” Bullock said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “The whole world knows that. Every time we go out there we show it and we went out there and showed it today. I don’t even think they scored a touchdown.”

Monday’s win sends the Texans to New England in the divisional round and the Patriots were a lot more prolific offensively than the Steelers were this year. That should provide Bullock and company with a stiffer test than they had in Pittsburgh and a similar outing could send the Texans to the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history.