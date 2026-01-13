Texans S Calen Bullock: Everyone knows we’re the best defense

The Texans ranked as one of the best defenses in the league during the regular season and their playoff debut was as impressive as any performance they had in their previous 17 games.

Houston shut out the Steelers in the second half of Monday night’s game and they scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to put the finishing touches on a dominant outing. According to ESPN research, the 30-6 win was the second time in NFL playoff history that a team has scored multiple defensive touchdowns without allowing their opponents a touchdown.

Safety Calen Bullock had the second score on a 50-yard interception of what might have been Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL pass and he said after the game that the Texans are staking their claim as the best unit in the league.

“Shoot, I think everybody knows we are the best defense,” Bullock said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “The whole world knows that. Every time we go out there we show it and we went out there and showed it today. I don’t even think they scored a touchdown.”

Monday’s win sends the Texans to New England in the divisional round and the Patriots were a lot more prolific offensively than the Steelers were this year. That should provide Bullock and company with a stiffer test than they had in Pittsburgh and a similar outing could send the Texans to the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history.