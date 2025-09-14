Cam Ward throws first career touchdown, Titans lead Rams 13-10

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has thrown his first touchdown, and it was an impressive play — helping the Titans build a 13-10 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Ward broke plenty of rules when he was pressured on third-and-goal, running to his right to avoid the rush before firing across his body to hit receiver Elic Ayomanor in the end zone for what was officially a 9-yard touchdown.

Ayomanor had just made an impressive sideline catch, putting the ball against his helmet to secure it to put the Titans in position to score.

Then Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was picked off on the first play of the ensuing drive, setting the Titans up to score again before halftime. Joey Slye nailed the 37-yard field goal to give the Titans 10 points in the last minute of the half and put the club ahead.

Tennessee’s defense has made it tough for Los Angeles, as the visitors have just six first downs and are 2-of-6 on third down. While Puka Nacua rushed for a 45-yard touchdown, the Rams had a big opportunity to get in the end zone again with first-and-goal at the 3-yard line in the second quarter. But after three incomplete passes to Davante Adams, the Rams had to settle for a 21-yard field goal.

Stafford is 9-of-16 for 107 yards with an interception. Adams has two catches for 39 yards on eight targets. Nacua has caught all four of his targets for 31 yards.

The Rams will be without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for the rest of the game, as he’s been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Edge rusher Jared Verse was also taken off the field late in the second quarter to be examined.

On the other side, Ward is 10-of-17 passing for 123 yards with a TD. Tony Pollard has 53 yards on 12 carries.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.