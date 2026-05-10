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Saints WR Jordyn Tyson had a planned rest day Saturday

  
Published May 10, 2026 08:58 AM

There weren’t any questions about wide receiver Jordyn Tyson’s talent leading into the draft, but there were questions about his durability after a number of injuries at Arizona State.

None of those questions kept the Saints from taking Tyson with the eighth overall pick, but a reminder of his injury history came at the team’s rookie minicamp on Saturday. Specifically, Tyson’s history of hamstring injuries that kept him out of several games last season.

Tyson did not take part in practice and head coach Kellen Moore said it was part of “putting together a plan for him” rather than a new injury.

“Jordyn had a number of things that came up last year during the season,” Moore said at a press conference. “So we got him in our system now and let’s start building this thing the right way.”

Moore noted that rookies “were in and out of different activities” last spring as well and it seems likely that Tyson will continue to be managed closely in the hope that he can keep his injuries in the past.