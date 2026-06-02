Chris Olave thinks contract extension “is going to get done soon”

While some players looking for contract extensions opt to skip voluntary offseason work periods in hopes of speeding the process along, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has not gone that route this spring.

Olave has been part of the Saints’ workouts and explained last week that being “committed to winning” led him to make that call. He said that contract talks are “a whole different side of the game” and General Manager Mickey Loomis said a few weeks ago that the two sides were “not there yet” despite a desire to get something done on both sides.

Olave sounds optimistic that they’ll cover any remaining ground in the near future, though.

“I feel like we’re going to come down to that before training camp,” Olave said, via WBRZ. “I hope we do, so we don’t affect the chemistry going into training camp, but I think it’s going to get done soon.”

Olave set career bests with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2025 season. The Saints added first-round pick Jordyn Tyson to the receiving corps in April and pairing both wideouts with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough is part of the team’s plan to contend for a playoff berth in 2026.