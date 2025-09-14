Watch Now
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
Watch Charley Hull's winning birdie putt at the Kroger Queen City Championship and the ensuing celebration at TPC River's Bend, before hearing her explain the emotions of winning for the first time in almost three years.
