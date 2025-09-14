Davante Adams scores first TD with Rams, L.A. leads 27-16

Davante Adams has scored his first points for the Rams.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a 16-yard touchdown to the veteran receiver in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles a 27-16 lead over Tennessee.

Adams beat a defender 1-on-1 to the end zone. Stafford laid the ball up nicely for the receiver, who seemed to catch it with ease. Stafford had tried to hit Adams three times earlier in the game in the red zone for a touchdown but none of the passes connected. After getting hit, he was on the ground and the CBS broadcast showed him celebrating as if to say, “Finally” on the touchdown.

Adams now has six catches on 13 targets for 106 yards with his TD.

The Rams had gotten the ball off a fumble from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Outside linebacker Byron Young strip-sacked the QB with linebacker Nate Landman picking it up for a takeaway.