 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams scores first TD with Rams, L.A. leads 27-16

  
Published September 14, 2025 03:39 PM

Davante Adams has scored his first points for the Rams.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a 16-yard touchdown to the veteran receiver in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles a 27-16 lead over Tennessee.

Adams beat a defender 1-on-1 to the end zone. Stafford laid the ball up nicely for the receiver, who seemed to catch it with ease. Stafford had tried to hit Adams three times earlier in the game in the red zone for a touchdown but none of the passes connected. After getting hit, he was on the ground and the CBS broadcast showed him celebrating as if to say, “Finally” on the touchdown.

Adams now has six catches on 13 targets for 106 yards with his TD.

The Rams had gotten the ball off a fumble from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Outside linebacker Byron Young strip-sacked the QB with linebacker Nate Landman picking it up for a takeaway.