nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Puka Nacua runs in 45-yard touchdown, Rams lead 7-0

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:17 PM

The Rams have taken an early lead over the Titans.

Receiver Puka Nacua ran in a 45-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-0 advantage.

The Rams elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 in Tennessee territory and were rewarded for it. Nacua took a handoff on a jet sweep and while it initially looked like he would have a tough time getting the yard he needed, Nacua broke through the layer of defense and darted down the sideline for the second rushing touchdown of his career.

Nacua also bobbled the handoff from Stafford, but was able to secure it before risking a turnover.

The touchdown capped a six-play, 72-yard drive.