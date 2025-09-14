Puka Nacua runs in 45-yard touchdown, Rams lead 7-0

The Rams have taken an early lead over the Titans.

Receiver Puka Nacua ran in a 45-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-0 advantage.

The Rams elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 in Tennessee territory and were rewarded for it. Nacua took a handoff on a jet sweep and while it initially looked like he would have a tough time getting the yard he needed, Nacua broke through the layer of defense and darted down the sideline for the second rushing touchdown of his career.

Nacua also bobbled the handoff from Stafford, but was able to secure it before risking a turnover.

The touchdown capped a six-play, 72-yard drive.