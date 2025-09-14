Rams take 20-16 lead with Matthew Stafford 8-yard TD pass

It took a challenge from head coach Sean McVay, but the Rams have scored a red zone touchdown to go back on top of the Titans, 20-16.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen with a short pass in the red zone, and Allen hit the pylon when going out of bounds for the score. The play was initially called short of the end zone, but McVay threw his challenge flag. With an expedited review during the commercial break, it was clear that Allen had scored.

It took the Rams just four plays to take the lead after Tennessee had gone up 16-13 with a 57-yard field goal from Joey Slye. Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for throws of 24 and 22 yards to begin the possession with Blake Corum taking it inside the 10 with a 15-yard run.

Stafford is now 17-of-26 for 212 yards with a touchdown and a pick.