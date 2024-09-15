 Skip navigation
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Practice
Key storylines for NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Chance Hymas standing on grid.JPG
Chance Hymas out of the 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs, still evaluating MXoN
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240915.jpg
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
nbc_golf_norholeout_240915.jpg
Nordqvist finds bottom of cup from fairway
nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Practice
Key storylines for NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Chance Hymas standing on grid.JPG
Chance Hymas out of the 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs, still evaluating MXoN
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240915.jpg
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
nbc_golf_norholeout_240915.jpg
Nordqvist finds bottom of cup from fairway
nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:40 AM

Back in the United States following a season-opening win in Brazil, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Atlanta ushered in the Kirk Cousins Era with a less than inspiring performance overall as the Falcons fell to Pittsburgh 18-10 in front of a packed house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cousins looked unsure and even more concerning less than 100% healthy following last season’s torn Achilles.

Philadelphia was part of the NFL’s first venture into South America and the Eagles escaped victorious led by Saquon Barkley’s monster debut with over 120 total yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs. The former Penn State Nittany Lion will undoubtedly be embraced by the Philly faithful when he steps on the field for his home debut Monday night.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Date: Monday, September 16, 2024
  • Time: 8:15 PM EST
  • Site: Lincoln Financial Field
  • City: Philadelphia, PA
  • TV/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Falcons vs. Eagles

The latest odds as of Sunday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+210), Philadelphia Eagles (-258)
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Total: 47

The line opened with the Eagles favored by 6 but the Total has dropped from 48.5 to 47 more than likely due to Kirk Cousins getting into the flow with new teammates (is he healthy?) and Philly’s A.J. Brown’s availability being in question.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

It is difficult to not look at Saquon Barkley markets following his debut for Philadelphia last week

Last week Barkley picked up 109 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving to go with 3 TDs. Lets look at a parlay of Barkley rushing and receiving yards 100+ yards (-105) parlayed with a Saquon Anytime Touchdown (-205). That parlay pays +114. If you want a sweat, take Barkley rushing and receiving at 125+ yards to go with that TD and the odds grow to +255.

Atlanta and Philadelphia team stats, betting trends

  • The Eagles are 1-0 against the spread this season
  • The Eagles are 1-0 to the OVER this season
  • The Falcons are 0-1 against the spread this season
  • The Falcons are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Falcons vs. Eagles

  • Falcons: Kirk Cousins – debut for Atlanta was less than sparkling as he completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs
  • Eagles: Jalen Hurts – a mixed bag for the Philly signal-caller in Brazil as he completed 20 of 34 passes for 278 yards with 2 TDs but also 2 INTs

Falcons vs. Eagles player news & injury updates

  • Falcons’ FB Robert Burns (undisclosed) has been declared out of Monday’s game
  • Falcons’ LB Nate Landman (calf/quad) has been declared out of Monday’s game
  • Eagles’ WR1 A.J. Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Monday’s game

Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Saquon Barkley HS.jpg Saquon Barkley Kirk Cousins Kirk Cousins Jalen_Hurts.jpg Jalen Hurts