Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

Back in the United States following a season-opening win in Brazil, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Atlanta ushered in the Kirk Cousins Era with a less than inspiring performance overall as the Falcons fell to Pittsburgh 18-10 in front of a packed house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cousins looked unsure and even more concerning less than 100% healthy following last season’s torn Achilles.

Philadelphia was part of the NFL’s first venture into South America and the Eagles escaped victorious led by Saquon Barkley’s monster debut with over 120 total yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs. The former Penn State Nittany Lion will undoubtedly be embraced by the Philly faithful when he steps on the field for his home debut Monday night.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Falcons vs. Eagles

The latest odds as of Sunday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+210), Philadelphia Eagles (-258)

Atlanta Falcons (+210), Philadelphia Eagles (-258) Spread: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Total: 47

The line opened with the Eagles favored by 6 but the Total has dropped from 48.5 to 47 more than likely due to Kirk Cousins getting into the flow with new teammates (is he healthy?) and Philly’s A.J. Brown’s availability being in question.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

It is difficult to not look at Saquon Barkley markets following his debut for Philadelphia last week

Last week Barkley picked up 109 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving to go with 3 TDs. Lets look at a parlay of Barkley rushing and receiving yards 100+ yards (-105) parlayed with a Saquon Anytime Touchdown (-205). That parlay pays +114. If you want a sweat, take Barkley rushing and receiving at 125+ yards to go with that TD and the odds grow to +255.

Atlanta and Philadelphia team stats, betting trends

The Eagles are 1-0 against the spread this season

The Eagles are 1-0 to the OVER this season

The Falcons are 0-1 against the spread this season

The Falcons are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Falcons vs. Eagles

Falcons: Kirk Cousins – debut for Atlanta was less than sparkling as he completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs

Kirk Cousins – debut for Atlanta was less than sparkling as he completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs Eagles: Jalen Hurts – a mixed bag for the Philly signal-caller in Brazil as he completed 20 of 34 passes for 278 yards with 2 TDs but also 2 INTs

Falcons vs. Eagles player news & injury updates

Falcons’ FB Robert Burns (undisclosed) has been declared out of Monday’s game

Falcons’ LB Nate Landman (calf/quad) has been declared out of Monday’s game

Eagles’ WR1 A.J. Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

