Bills vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet on Monday Night Football for an AFC East duel in Week 6.

Buffalo is on a two-game losing streak and the three teams that Buffalo has beaten are a combined 5-10 this year. On a higher note, Buffalo’s Josh Allen has not thrown an interception yet and the Bills lead the AFC East with a 3-2 record entering this MNF matchup.

New York is 2-3 this season and suffered embarrassing back-to-back losses that got their head coach Robert Saleh fired. The Jets hired Jeff Ulbright ahead of this prime-time home game as head coach and demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties, so this could be the start of a course correction for New York.

Game Details and How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live Sunday

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

8:15 PM EST Site: Meadowlands Stadium

Meadowlands Stadium City: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Jets vs. Bills - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Jets (+114), Bills (-135)

Jets (+114), Bills (-135) Spread: Buffalo -2.5 (-110)

Buffalo -2.5 (-110) Total: 41.0

The total of 42.0 and 42.5 have been bet down at most sportsbooks as an AFC East matchup on Primetime spells Under -- just look at Miami and New England on MNF last week. However, the spread has stayed stagnant as this game could come down to the final possession.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the New York Jets to cover as underdogs and beat the Bills at home on Monday Night Football:

“The New York Jets made the head coaching change and in sports betting, that is something you normally want to back. This being a home prime-time game for a coaching debut is also pretty exciting and a good setup for the Jets to get another AFC East victory.

The injury to Aaron Rodgers (ankle/hamstring) is concerning, but I like the Jets’ defense much more than the Bills who have given up 58 combined points to the only two good teams they have played (Ravens, Texans).

Buffalo has defeated Arizona, Miami, and Jacksonville, who are a combined 5-10. It should be easy for the Jets to get up for this game and be excited to enter a new era in an AFC East that is up for grabs.

Winning at home against the Bills could go a long way in the playoff race two months from now. I like the Jets to cover the +2.5 and win outright (+115).”

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

The Bills are 4-0 on the ML in the last four AFC East games.

The Jets are 2-3 ATS this season and 4-1 to the Under (4-0 in L4).

The Under is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the Bills and Jets.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 225 yards in three straight games after not eclipsing 200 in each of his first two starts.

Quarterback matchup for New York vs. Buffalo

Jets: Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, Rodgers was out for the entire season, and his comeback season hasn’t been as efficient as he’d hoped. The 40-year-old tossed three interceptions in his latest game on 54 pass attempts and has a 7-4 TD to INT ratio, in addition to a 61% completion percentage through five games.

Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, Rodgers was out for the entire season, and his comeback season hasn’t been as efficient as he’d hoped. The 40-year-old tossed three interceptions in his latest game on 54 pass attempts and has a 7-4 TD to INT ratio, in addition to a 61% completion percentage through five games. Bills: Josh Allen – In 2023, Allen was labeled as careless with the football, throwing a career-high 18 interceptions and fumbling five times. In 2024, Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception and has eight passing touchdowns, plus two rushing scores and one fumble.

Bills and Jets injury update

For the Jets, QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle/hamstring), LB CJ Mosley (toe), and TE Tyler Conklin (hip) were all limited in practice but expected to play.

For the Bills, CB Taron Johnson (forearm), WR Khalil Shakur (ankle), and S Taylor Rapp (concussion) were all back in practice this week and questionable for this game.

