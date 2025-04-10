Titans NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Tennessee’s draft picks for every round

Tennessee had the worst record in football last year, going 3-14 in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach. Now, the franchise is set to pick 1st overall in the NFL Draft for the first time since taking Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell with the top pick in the 1978 Draft (as the Houston Oilers). The draft will be led by new GM Mike Borgonzi, who took charge after Ran Carthon was fired in January.

Tennessee selected QB Will Levis in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Levis is 5-16 in 21 starts over his first two seasons. If the Titans choose to go with a quarterback with the first pick this year, Miami’s Cam Ward is the likely choice.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 1

Round 2: No. 35

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 120 (from SEA)

Round 5: No. 141

Round 5: No. 167 (from KC)

Round 6: No. 178

Round 7: No. 239 (from GB)