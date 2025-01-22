 Skip navigation
Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: I will pick the players, not a concern who has “final say”

  
Published January 22, 2025 12:35 PM

After the Titans fired General Manager Ran Carthon earlier this month, the team said that president of football operations Chad Brinker will have final say over the team’s 53-man roster.

There was some conversation about how that might impact their search for Carthon’s replacement, but Mike Borgonzi said on Wednesday that it wasn’t a factor for him. Borgonzi was hired after serving as the assistant G.M. with the Chiefs and he said that “we all kinda worked together to make best decisions for the team” in that front office. Borgonzi said that he has “full authority” over the processes for free agency and the draft and that “I will pick the players” while working collaboratively with Brinker and others.

“The 53, it’s not a concern. It was not a concern in Kansas City. It never came up,” Borgonzi said.

Brinker was also at the press conference and he was pressed on what the team will do if Borgonzi’s choice with the first overall pick doesn’t match up with his choice. Brinker, who Borgonzi said will “break ties,” said they would go back to further evaluate the options and “work through that together” before making any final call.