Titans draft Cam Ward first overall

The Titans went on the clock to make the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft the moment the 2024 season came to an end and the wait to find out their pick has finally come to an end.

Quarterback Cam Ward has been tied to the Titans for months and they officially made him their choice in Green Bay on Thursday night. It is the first time that the Titans have ever made the first overall pick in a draft, but the franchise did have the first overall selection twice when they were still known as the Houston Oilers.

It’s also the first time the Titans have taken a quarterback in the first round since making Marcus Mariota the second overall pick in 2015.

Ward put up big numbers at Incarnate Word and Washington State before transferring to Miami for the 2024 season. He won the Davey O’Brien Award and was voted to the All-America team after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with the Hurricanes. He was linked with Shedeur Sanders as the top quarterback prospects for much of the season, but it became clear some time ago that NFL teams put Ward well ahead of the former Colorado signal caller.

Ward joins a team that has gone 16-35 while starting five quarterbacks over the last three seasons. 2023 second-round pick Will Levis was one of those starters, but the move to Ward makes it clear that the team is moving in a different direction under new General Manager Mike Borgonzi.

Head coach Brian Callahan worked with another first overall pick when he was the offensive coordinator of the Bengals and the Titans would be thrilled if Ward can approach the kind of success that Joe Burrow has enjoyed in Cincinnati. Before anyone worries about that, they will get to work on teaching him the offense and building relationships with the teammates that will help determine how quickly Ward can experience success at the professional level.