 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans trade up for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:00 PM

If you stayed up late on October 23, 2023, you know who Elic Ayomanor is.

If you’re a Titans fan, you should find that game and watch it. (Or at least the highlights.)

Stanford trailed by 29 against Colorado. The Cardinal stormed back and stole the game. Ayomanor finished with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchowns.

The Titans traded up to get Ayomanor in round four. He’s the second receiver and third pass-catcher they’ve picked since making quarterback Cam Ward the first overall selection.

The Medicine Hat, Alberta native will now be heading to Nashville. And the Titans are loading up to have a potentially potent passing game, led by Ward.