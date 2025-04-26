Titans trade up for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor

If you stayed up late on October 23, 2023, you know who Elic Ayomanor is.

If you’re a Titans fan, you should find that game and watch it. (Or at least the highlights.)

Stanford trailed by 29 against Colorado. The Cardinal stormed back and stole the game. Ayomanor finished with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchowns.

The Titans traded up to get Ayomanor in round four. He’s the second receiver and third pass-catcher they’ve picked since making quarterback Cam Ward the first overall selection.

The Medicine Hat, Alberta native will now be heading to Nashville. And the Titans are loading up to have a potentially potent passing game, led by Ward.