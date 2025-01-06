 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Callahan: I know I’m a good football coach, but 3-14 is embarrassing

  
Published January 6, 2025 04:49 PM

In his first season as head coach of the Titans, Brian Callahan finished with a 3-14 record. He knows that’s not good enough, but he insists that he is good enough to turn the team around.

I know I’m a good football coach, and I know that I am going to be a good head coach,” Callahan said. “But this is certainly not the result I anticipated. And I am going to have to do a much better job. It is embarrassing. I do not like standing up here talking about having the first pick in the draft. I don’t like it. I don’t like the fact that we won three games. It’s not the standard that I set for myself. . . . It does motivate me. No professional that likes to compete likes to be embarrassed, and there’s feelings of that when you only win three games, and I am determined to not let that happen again.”

Callahan acknowledged that next season, his record has to reflect his belief in himself as a coach.

“Ultimately I have to do a better job as a head coach, so we are not in this situation again at any point,” Callahan said. “I don’t have any interest in repeating this season. I don’t want to be in this position again, and I am fully determined and resolved to get us to a point where we don’t have to talk about how many games we’ve lost, we can talk about how many games we’ve won.”

The Titans’ terrible season earned them the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which immediately becomes the focal point of this offseason for the team. But the Titans are a lot more than one draft pick away from being a good football team.