Brian Callahan: I know I’m a good football coach, but 3-14 is embarrassing

In his first season as head coach of the Titans, Brian Callahan finished with a 3-14 record. He knows that’s not good enough, but he insists that he is good enough to turn the team around.

“I know I’m a good football coach, and I know that I am going to be a good head coach,” Callahan said. “But this is certainly not the result I anticipated. And I am going to have to do a much better job. It is embarrassing. I do not like standing up here talking about having the first pick in the draft. I don’t like it. I don’t like the fact that we won three games. It’s not the standard that I set for myself. . . . It does motivate me. No professional that likes to compete likes to be embarrassed, and there’s feelings of that when you only win three games, and I am determined to not let that happen again.”

Callahan acknowledged that next season, his record has to reflect his belief in himself as a coach.

“Ultimately I have to do a better job as a head coach, so we are not in this situation again at any point,” Callahan said. “I don’t have any interest in repeating this season. I don’t want to be in this position again, and I am fully determined and resolved to get us to a point where we don’t have to talk about how many games we’ve lost, we can talk about how many games we’ve won.”

The Titans’ terrible season earned them the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which immediately becomes the focal point of this offseason for the team. But the Titans are a lot more than one draft pick away from being a good football team.