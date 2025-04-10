Colts NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Indianapolis’ draft picks for every round

The Colts missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season last year, finishing in second place in the AFC South with an 8-9 record. The biggest question mark entering next season is at quarterback, with GM Chris Ballard saying the Colts will have an open competition for the starting QB job.

Indianapolis selected Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson has struggled in his first two seasons and now preparing to compete with Daniel Jones.

The Colts have the 14th overall pick in the 1st round. Penn State TE Tyler Warren could be an option with that pick, while the secondary also needs improvement.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 117

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 232