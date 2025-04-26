Colts select Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard in sixth round

The Colts will have a quarterback competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Could they have another candidate for the job?

Indianapolis used the 189th overall pick to select Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard on Saturday.

Leonard spent his first three seasons at Duke before transferring to Notre Dame.

In 2024, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,861 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184 carries.

In his four-year career, Leonard started 37 games and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 7,311 yards with 45 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He ran for 2,130 yards and 36 touchdowns on 413 carries.

Leonard was 27-10 in his career as a starter.