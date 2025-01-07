Anthony Richardson: I’m all for competition if the team brings someone in at QB

Through two seasons, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has put together some flashes of success when he’s been available.

But while Indianapolis benched Richardson for two games this season, he’s played just 15 games since the club selected him at No. 4 overall in 2023.

The young quarterback also finished 2024 completing just 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 499 yards with six TDs.

Given all of those factors, the Colts very well could add some competition at quarterback in the coming offseason.

Richardson told reporters during locker clean out on Monday that he’d embrace it if that’s what Indianapolis elects to do.

“I’m a natural competitor. I’ve been competing all my life. I love competing,” Richardson said, via transcript from the team. “So, if the team feels like that’s the right direction we want to go in, I’m all for it. I’m competing. If not, I’m still here competing, working. Working my tail off to be the best version I can for this team. So, I can’t really control everything that comes with the NFL, but I know I can control what I can and I’m going to do my part to be the best version of myself for this organization.”

After missing the last two games of the season with significant back spasms, Richardson said he’s feeling “way better” entering the offseason and feels he’ll be able to figure out how to manage the issue going forward in the right way.

“I’m telling you bro, those first couple of days were real rough, but it’s way better now,” Richardson said. “I’m able to move a lot more. I was able to do some football stuff this past week. Get back running a little bit, throwing a little bit, so headed in the right direction. Give it a couple more days and I’ll probably be close to 100 percent and back on the ground.”

The Colts have an 8-7 record in games Richardson has started over the last to seasons. He’s completed 50.6 percent of his career throws for 2,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.