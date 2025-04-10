Texans NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Houston’s draft picks for every round

In each of their first two seasons under head coach DeMeco Ryans and with C.J. Stroud at QB, the Texans have won the AFC South and a Wild Card game before losing in the Divisional Round. However, the team fired OC Bobby Slowik and named Nick Caley as the new offensive coordinator to try and get Stroud back on track in Year 3.

Houston has rebuilt through the draft in recent years. In 2022, the Texans drafted the likes of Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green and Jalen Pitre. In 2023, Houston took Stroud with the 2nd overall pick and Will Anderson with the 3rd overall pick, with Stroud being named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Anderson the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. Last year, Calen Bullock (3rd round pick in 2024) led all rookies with five interceptions.

The Texans filled a need at wide receiver by trading for Christian Kirk from Jacksonville. Tank Dell suffered a serious knee injury late in the season which could cause him to miss time this year as well.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: No. 166 (from BUF)

Round 7: No. 241