nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Texans NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Houston’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:20 PM

In each of their first two seasons under head coach DeMeco Ryans and with C.J. Stroud at QB, the Texans have won the AFC South and a Wild Card game before losing in the Divisional Round. However, the team fired OC Bobby Slowik and named Nick Caley as the new offensive coordinator to try and get Stroud back on track in Year 3.

Houston has rebuilt through the draft in recent years. In 2022, the Texans drafted the likes of Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green and Jalen Pitre. In 2023, Houston took Stroud with the 2nd overall pick and Will Anderson with the 3rd overall pick, with Stroud being named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Anderson the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. Last year, Calen Bullock (3rd round pick in 2024) led all rookies with five interceptions.

The Texans filled a need at wide receiver by trading for Christian Kirk from Jacksonville. Tank Dell suffered a serious knee injury late in the season which could cause him to miss time this year as well.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 25
Round 2: No. 58
Round 3: No. 89
Round 4: No. 128
Round 5: No. 166 (from BUF)
Round 7: No. 241