DeMeco Ryans said he believes Nick Caley can help Texans “get over the hump”

  
Published February 13, 2025 09:59 PM

The Texans introduced Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator on Thursday, and coach DeMeco Ryans declared that Caley can help the team get “over the hump.”

Ryans has led the Texans to back-to-back division titles and back-to-back wild-card wins at home, but that’s as far as Houston has gotten in his two seasons. The Texans have struggled offensively in the divisional round in losses to the Ravens and Chiefs the past two postseasons, with Houston outscored 57-24.

“We’ve had a lot of good success these first two years,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “The reason we’re doing this is I think there’s another level that we can go to. And as I said earlier, my job is to take this organization to new heights, and I think hiring Nick will help us to get there.”

Caley said Thursday that quarterback C.J. Stroud had the it factor.

Stroud took a step back in his second season after winning offensive rookie of the year honors in 2023. It cost Bobby Slowik his job as offensive coordinator.

Ryans brought Slowik to Houston with him from San Francisco.

“It was very hard to let Bobby go,” Ryans said. “Bobby’s a really close friend, as you all know. Bobby’s a great friend of mine. When I got into coaching, Bobby was the guy who helped me figure it all out and we were [quality control coaches] together, there, in San Fran. So, really long relationship there with him. Nothing but love and admiration for Bobby and what he’s done.”