Texans draft QB Graham Mertz in sixth round

The Texans have added a quarterback to their draft haul.

Former Florida signal caller Graham Mertz was selected in the sixth round with the 197th overall pick. He joins C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, and Kedon Slovis on the depth chart in Houston.

Mertz spent four years at Wisconsin before heading to Gainesville for the last two seasons. He was a starter in his final two seasons with Wisconsin and with the Gators, but he tore his ACL five games into the 2024 season.

That may set him up for a redshirt season as a rookie, but further information about his health and availability will come as the season draws closer.