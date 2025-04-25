 Skip navigation
Texans take WR Jayden Higgins at No. 34

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:17 PM

The Texans have made their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Jayden Higgins was taken off the board with the 34th overall pick. The Texans traded out of the first round on Thursday night when they sent the 25th pick to the Giants so that the NFC East club could pick quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Texans also got the 99th pick and a 2026 third-round pick for moving down.

Higgins had 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns at Iowa State last season. He’ll join Nico Collins, Justin Watson, and Christian Kirk in a Texans receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and is waiting for Tank Dell to recover from a knee injury.