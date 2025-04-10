Jaguars NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Jacksonville’s draft picks for every round

After a 4-13 season last year, the Jaguars fired Doug Pederson and named former Bucs OC Liam Coen as the new head coach. QB Trevor Lawrence missed seven games due to injuries last season and underwent shoulder surgery in November. Despite reports linking Lawrence with a move out of Jacksonville, the former No. 1 overall pick said he is committed to winning with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville ranked 31st in total defense last season. They need reinforcements on the defensive line, while adding another offensive lineman to protect Lawrence could also be in play.

The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. They hit on their first round pick last season, selecting WR Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd overall pick. Thomas was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after posting 1,282 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 5

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 70

Round 3: No. 88 (from MIN)

Round 4: No. 107

Round 4: No. 126 (from MIN)

Round 5: No. 142

Round 6: No. 182

Round 6: No. 194 (from SEA)

Round 7: No. 221