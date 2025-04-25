Jaguars select Travis Hunter at No. 2 after a trade with Browns

The Browns might regret what they just did, passing on Travis Hunter, but the Jaguars have to be thrilled with pulling off a shocker of a trade. It was a huge swing by both teams — the Browns for passing on arguably the best player in the draft, and the Jaguars for giving up as much as they did to move up three spots to get him.

The Browns traded the second overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars. In return, the Jaguars sent the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick to the Browns.

That after Browns General Manager Andrew Berry compared Hunter to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who hit and pitched until undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2023.

Jacksonville, in giving up as much draft capital as it did, obviously believes Hunter is a generational player.

Hunter, who played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado, won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

He finished his time in Boulder with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 21 total touchdowns as a receiver. At cornerback, Hunter recorded seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He wants to play both sides of the ball in the NFL as he did at Colorado. Hunter played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense last season. He said he thinks he could play as many snaps, or more, in the NFL.

Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik was the last true two-way player in the NFL, and he finished his career in 1962. Deion Sanders, Hunter’s coach at Colorado, was a returner in addition to his full-time role as a cornerback and played a little wide receiver.

In 1996 with the Cowboys, Sanders caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown in addition to earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors at corner.