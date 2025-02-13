Report: Jaguars claim there’s “no chance” Trevor Lawrence will be traded

The coming quarterback carousel received an unexpected boost of nitrous on Thursday, with the random emergence of a report that the Steelers have called the Jaguars regarding the potential availability of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in trade.

The Jaguars have chimed in, not with a full-throated, on-the-record denial but with an anonymously sourced report that dismisses the possibility of a Trevor trade.

Via Michael DiRocco, who covers the Jaguars for ESPN.com, comes this: “Regarding recent report that Steelers have inquired about a trade for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, a Jaguars source said there’s ‘no chance’ they’ll trade Lawrence and called the idea ‘ridiculous.’”

That’s fine. It’s fair. It’s not surprising. It’s also not binding on the Jaguars. While it’s stronger than the oft-used “no intention to trade” a given player (which often is followed by a trade), it’s also something from which the Jaguars could deviate, if they get an offer they won’t refuse.

There are certain players in the NFL who are untouchable when it comes to a trade. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc. Lawrence doesn’t fit in that no-way-in-hell category. While there’s no reason to undermine Lawrence by acknowledging the possibility, there’s no harm in listening.

Remember this. Per the original report, someone from the Jaguars, not the Steelers, leaked the report. Someone wanted it to be out there. And it’s possible that someone wants to see what will happen if/when the various quarterback-needy teams begin to consider the possibility of doing a deal for Lawrence.

A couple of years ago, Lawrence seemed to be closing in on top-five status. He has faded, relative to the other top quarterbacks, since then. With a new head coach hired and a new General Manager coming, it’s impossible to know what the new regime will want to do.

Is Liam Coen a Trevor Lawrence stan? Or would he like to explore a fresh start?

If it’s the latter, it makes no sense to say so. To get the best haul of picks and/or players in return, and to not piss Lawrence off if there’s no deal to be struck, it’s important to be coy. It’s critical to be elusive. It’s necessary to put the word out that there’s “no chance” it will happen until seeing how much another team might offer.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be traded. The ESPN.com report also doesn’t mean he won’t be. It’s a predictable semi-public step in a dance that will continue, if at all, behind the scenes until the time comes (if at all) to make the move.