Trevor Lawrence: “I’m not going to Pittsburgh”

Last week, a rumor popped up that Pittsburgh had inquired about potentially trading for Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence.

Both teams effectively shot that down through the media. But even if they hadn’t, Lawrence himself made it clear in a Monday interview with Kay Adams that he’s not interested in departing the Jaguars.

“That’s funny, I didn’t really see anything,” Lawrence said. “My agent texted me and was like, ‘Hey this is a…’ — and then of course I saw it after he texted me and said, ‘Hey this is a report that’s out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it.’ But I saw it, and it’s funny though, when he sent it to me, I wouldn’t say your heart drops, but you’re kind of like, ‘What?’

“And then I’m thinking about it, I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen. I’d have to be on board with it — which I’m not. I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on — we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So, I’m happy here, obviously. I’m not going to Pittsburgh.”

The Jaguars currently don’t even have a General Manager, which is part of what prompted Lawrence’s agent to contact another source in the media to try and make sure he knew exactly what was going on.

“I think my agent reached out to [ESPN’s] Adam Schefter and said, ‘Hey, have you heard anything about this?’ Because you’re right, we don’t have a G.M.,” Lawrence said. “And [new head coach] Liam [Coen] texted me, actually, I guess the day after it came out, and Liam said, ‘I shouldn’t even have to say this, but that’s not coming from us.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I figured.’

“So, we’re all good. He didn’t even have to send that, there was no doubt on my side.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence signed a five-year contract extension with Jacksonville last June. He reiterated that even if the Steelers were actually interested in him, he’s not trying to leave the club that brought him into the league.

“I know we weren’t involved in conversations about that, as far as Jacksonville goes. I don’t know about the Steelers’ desires and wants. I don’t know,” Lawrence said. “I like coach [Mike] Tomlin, he’s a good guy. But I’m set here. Like I said, we love Jacksonville. This is home for us. And there’s a lot more on the football side that we’ve yet to accomplish here, and I’m excited about what we’re building.

“The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy who’s here for a long time.”