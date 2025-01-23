 Skip navigation
Brian Thomas Jr. replaces Zay Flowers on AFC Pro Bowl team

  
Published January 23, 2025 11:09 AM

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s standout rookie season was recognized in a couple of ways on Thursday.

Thomas was named a finalist for the offensive rookie of the year award and he was also added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He joins long snapper Ross Matiscik and punter Logan Cooke as Jaguars representatives in the games, which will be held in Orlando from January 30 - February 2.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was originally named to the team, but he had to withdraw due to the knee injury that kept him out of the postseason.

Thomas had 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Jaguars this season.