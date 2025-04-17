A week before the draft, betting odds have solidified on Top 7 picks

The 2025 NFL draft is a week away, and the first seven picks have come into focus.

The betting odds for the Top 7 picks are all in minus territory, meaning the oddsmakers have put a greater than 50 percent chance on one particular player landing at that particular pick. It isn’t until the eighth overall pick that there’s enough uncertainty about the selection that no player is in minus territory.

Here are the odds for the Top 10 picks, via DraftKings:

1. Titans: Miami quarterback Cam Ward is an overwhelming -20,000 favorite.

2. Browns: Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is a -350 favorite.

3. Giants: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is a -300 favorite.

4. Patriots LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is a -225 favorite.

5. Jaguars: Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is a -130 favorite.

6. Raiders: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a -125 favorite.

7. Jets: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou is a -115 favorite.

8. Panthers: Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is the most likely pick at +150.

9. Saints: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most likely pick at +200.

10. Bears: Jeanty is the most likely pick at +300.

The odds at No. 10 show the uncertainty surrounding the 10th pick pick, as Jeanty is the favorite even though the odds suggest Jeanty will be off the board at No. 6. The next-shortest odds to go No. 10 belong to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at +350, followed by Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks at +900.

All it takes is one surprising move from one team near the top to overturn the whole projected draft order. But at the moment, the odds suggest that we have a good idea who the first seven picks will be.