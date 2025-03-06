 Skip navigation
Jones: 'Aggressive' isn't right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he'll be released
PFT Draft: GM you'd want to be this offseason

Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Mitch Morse announces his retirement

  
Published March 6, 2025 10:30 AM

The Jaguars are going to need a new center in 2025.

Mitch Morse announced his retirement via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Morse started every game for the Jaguars in 2024.

The 2024 season was Morse’s first in Jacksonville and he joined the Jags after being released by the Bills. Morse started 77 games during five seasons in Buffalo and he made 49 starts for the Chiefs over his first four years in the NFL.

Former starter Luke Fortner remains on the roster for the Jaguars, but they may have multiple spots to fill on their offensive line. Right guard Brandon Scherff is set to become a free agent next week.