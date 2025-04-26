Texans trade 2026 third-round pick to move up, select RB Woody Marks

The Texans have used a third-round pick in 2026 to help acquire a running back this year.

Houston sent No. 179 and a 2026 third rounder to Miami in exchange for No. 116 and No. 224 in 2025.

With the 116th pick, Houston selected Woody Marks out of USC.

Marks, 24, spent his first four seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to USC for his final collegiate year. Back in 2021, he caught 83 passes for 502 yards while playing for Mike Leach.

In 2024, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards with nine touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 321 yards for the Trojans.

He now joins a running backs room currently led by veteran Joe Mixon.