On wild second-quarter play, Josh Allen was deemed to have given himself up

  
Published December 21, 2025 03:04 PM

With the Bills facing second and one from their own 24 late in the second quarter, quarterback Josh Allen retreated under hot pursuit from Cleveland pass rushers (including Myles Garrett). Allen fell at the one and rolled into the end zone.

Allen came to rest without the ball entirely out of the end zone. At first blush, it was a safety.

The officials gave the Bills the ball at the one. That’s because, per the NFL, Allen was deemed to have given himself up when he fell.

The fair question is whether he truly did give himself up. He was running away from pressure and fell. He didn’t take a knee. He didn’t slide. He fell without being touched and came to rest with part of the ball in the end zone. It arguably should have been a safety.

The play is not reviewable. Making it another reason to believe everything should be reviewable, with a small handful of exceptions based on true judgment calls.