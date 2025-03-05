Tank Dell to have ACL surgery on Wednesday

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is going back into the operating room on Wednesday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Dell is having surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered during a December loss to the Chiefs. Dell previously had surgery to repair his lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments.

The extent and timing of Dell’s injuries make him unlikely to be ready early in the 2025 season and it will be some time before anyone with the Texans can be sure whether he’ll be available at all next season.

Dell’s cloudy outlook and the potential loss of Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods in free agency should make wideout a spot that the Texans look to address when the new league year gets underway next week.