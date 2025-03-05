 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_firstoverallpick_250305.jpg
Titans, Giants have same odds to draft No. 1
nbc_pft_belichickhardknocks_250305.jpg
Belichick, UNC won’t appear on Hard Knocks
nbc_pft_fieldsvsruss_250305.jpg
Fields reportedly more likely to start than Wilson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_firstoverallpick_250305.jpg
Titans, Giants have same odds to draft No. 1
nbc_pft_belichickhardknocks_250305.jpg
Belichick, UNC won’t appear on Hard Knocks
nbc_pft_fieldsvsruss_250305.jpg
Fields reportedly more likely to start than Wilson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tank Dell to have ACL surgery on Wednesday

  
Published March 5, 2025 10:27 AM

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is going back into the operating room on Wednesday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Dell is having surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered during a December loss to the Chiefs. Dell previously had surgery to repair his lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments.

The extent and timing of Dell’s injuries make him unlikely to be ready early in the 2025 season and it will be some time before anyone with the Texans can be sure whether he’ll be available at all next season.

Dell’s cloudy outlook and the potential loss of Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods in free agency should make wideout a spot that the Texans look to address when the new league year gets underway next week.